Lancaster man charged in 2 break-ins, including a charity, turns himself in

A Lancaster man, who turned himself for breaking into a charity, is also charged with breaking into a pet grooming business, a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office report says.
James Matthew Alman, 48, is charged with two counts of felony burglary second degree, the report states.
The owner of Bubbles and Blades, a pet grooming business at 1310 Great Falls Highway, arrived at the business about 7:40 a.m. Monday to find a broken window on the side of the building, the police reported.
“Although nothing was missing from the business; suspected blood was found in several areas inside, suggesting entry was made and the burglar cut himself going in,” the report states.
About two hours later, Christian Services at 1227 Great Falls Highway, reported a broken window on the front of the building. The nonprofit provides critical needs assistance, including food, financial help, skills and relationship programs for Lancaster County families, according to givelocallancaster.org/npo/christian-services-1.
“A ski pick was found near the broken glass and apparently used to gain entry,” the report states. Money, a cell phone, clothes, shoes and toothpaste were reported missing from the charity.
Police say a security video shows a man entering the charity about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
Alman implicated himself in the Christian Services burglary, turning himself in Monday at Lancaster Police Department, the report says.
He was transported to and interviewed at the sheriff’s office, then charged in that burglary. He was denied bond, the report says.
Alman was interviewed Tuesday about the Bubbles and Blades burglary. He was charged Wednesday in that case, and has not yet had a bond hearing.
“Although both of these burglaries involved minimal damage and theft, incidents like these create great hardship for business owners,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “One of these businesses is a charity.”
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 803-283- 3388 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.
