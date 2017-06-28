Lancaster County man facing burglary, drug charges after Facebook tip

A Heath Springs man is facing burglary and drug charges after a Facebook tip led to his arrest Tuesday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Mark Carter, 41, has been connected to several property crimes on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy responded to a burglary report just before noon Saturday, the report says. The victim said her purse with her driver’s license, debit cards and cash was stolen from her 2012 Honda Odyssey.
On Sunday, deputies responded to calls from Bryan’s Automotive on Kershaw Country Club Road and Country Corner Store on Flat Rock Road, located within a mile of each other, the release says.
The owner of Bryan’s Automotive said the front door was forced open, and that change and a portable safe were missing, the release says.
The owners of the Country Corner Store said the door showed pry marks, but that nothing was missing.
The sheriff’s office posted shots from the surveillance video from the Country Corner Store to Facebook and a tip identified Carter Monday, the release says.
Deputies searched Carter’s home Tuesday, and recovered stolen items from the Honda Odyssey and the safe and money from Bryan’s Automotive, as well as clothing and tools similar to those shown stolen in the surveillance video, the sheriff’s office said.
Drug agents from the sheriff’s office found crack cocaine and Schedule IV pills in the house, the report says.
Carter is charged with auto breaking, burglary, safecracking, attempted burglary, possession of crack cocaine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $55,000.
“In this case, a tip led us right to Carter’s front door,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We acted quickly, solved several property crimes, recovered stolen property and put Carter in jail. We are investigating other incidents in the area to see if Carter had a hand in them.”
