Lancaster deputies arrest nine on drug charges, search for six more

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine people Thursday after conducting a three-month-long drug investigation.
Drug Task Force agents, investigators and deputies of the sheriff’s office are still searching for six people on drug charges, according to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office press release.
“The investigation was based upon intelligence gathered by task force agents and information provided by confidential informants and citizens,” the release says.
Walter Nickles Jr., Bobby Jackson, Tiffany Miles, Michael Carnes, David Clyburn, Jennifer Trull, Kenneth McManus, Marqwevius Seegars and Mike Borquez were arrested on drug charges.
The charges filed against the 15 people discovered in the investigation include distribution of cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of heroin, distribution of marijuana, distribution of marijuana in proximity of school or park, distribution of a Schedule I controlled substance and distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance.
“Our drug agents are always busy working these cases, even when things seem quiet,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We take drug complaints from citizens very seriously.”
Police are searching for Dustin Barton, Nazariusz Blackmon, Jequavius Jackson, Betsy Funderburk, Antonio Mingo and Master Mackey.
“This work goes on behind the scenes, and it takes patience to develop sufficient evidence to charge someone,” Faile said. “This operation should be a reminder to folks contemplating this activity that we are watching and know who you are.”
Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.
Comments