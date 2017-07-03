Rock Hill pizza store employee robbed of $28 worth of pizza, police say

An unknown suspect stole $28.76 worth of pizza from a Rock Hill Papa John’s Pizza employee, according a police report.
At 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Rock Hill police responded to the Main Street restaurant and spoke with management, the report states. Employees told police that about 10 minutes before police arrived, an unknown man “ripped” the pizza from an employee while she was out on a delivery.
The robbery occurred in the 300 block of South Confederate Avenue in Rock Hill, the report states. The employee told police she had no apartment number for the pizza delivery.
The employee told police she was talking with a man and a woman near the residence when the man “walked behind her and stole the pizza,” the report states.
The employee told police the man fled the scene. Store management did not want to prosecute the incident or have police investigate it further, the report states.
