Wanted man in custody, York County deputies say

The York County Sheriff’s Office now has a wanted man in custody.
The office was asking for the public’s help Monday morning in locating Christopher Lee May, 43, who is wanted for failure to stop for blue lights, drug trafficking, cutting off his ankle monitoring bracelet and other charges from multiple agencies, according to the sheriff’s office.
May was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Monday.
May was wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, York County Sheriff’s Office, York Police Department and Clover Police Department, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said the man jumped in a car and took off after they tried to serve him with warrants, reports WSOC-TV, The Herald’s news partner.
The suspect crashed along Rabbit Run Road, got out and ran, deputies say.
