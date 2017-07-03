Three different images of Christopher Lee May, 43, who is now in custody.
Three different images of Christopher Lee May, 43, who is now in custody. York County Sheriff’s Office
Three different images of Christopher Lee May, 43, who is now in custody. York County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

July 03, 2017 11:45 AM

Wanted man in custody, York County deputies say

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

YORK COUNTY

The York County Sheriff’s Office now has a wanted man in custody.

The office was asking for the public’s help Monday morning in locating Christopher Lee May, 43, who is wanted for failure to stop for blue lights, drug trafficking, cutting off his ankle monitoring bracelet and other charges from multiple agencies, according to the sheriff’s office.

May was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Monday.

May was wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, York County Sheriff’s Office, York Police Department and Clover Police Department, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the man jumped in a car and took off after they tried to serve him with warrants, reports WSOC-TV, The Herald’s news partner.

The suspect crashed along Rabbit Run Road, got out and ran, deputies say.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died

Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died 1:53

Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died
Rock Hill man, 25, accused of murder in death of South Pointe student asks for bond 1:28

Rock Hill man, 25, accused of murder in death of South Pointe student asks for bond
Family of 17-year-old Rock Hill student killed in shooting: 'Our hearts are broken' 2:19

Family of 17-year-old Rock Hill student killed in shooting: 'Our hearts are broken'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos