Chester deputies arrest 2 Georgia men in I-77 traffic stop, seize kilo of cocaine

Deputies in Chester arrested two Georgia men and seized more than a kilogram of cocaine Monday, according to jail and police records.
In a traffic stop Monday afternoon on Interstate 77, near mile marker 55, officers with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office traffic interdiction team found the drugs, said Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse.
Moses Pinkard, 40; and Courtney Jamal Clinton, 30, both are jailed without bond on felony cocaine trafficking charges of over 400 grams, according to Sprouse and Chester County jail records.
Both men are from Georgia, Sprouse said.
The drugs have a minimum value of $32,000 if sold as a unit, but would be worth far more if cut into smaller packages and sold at the street level, Sprouse said.
A conviction for felony trafficking of a weight over 400 grams carries a mandatory 25 years in prison.
