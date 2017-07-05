Courtney Jamal Clinton, left, and Moses Pinkard
Courtney Jamal Clinton, left, and Moses Pinkard
Courtney Jamal Clinton, left, and Moses Pinkard

Crime

July 05, 2017 9:32 AM

Chester deputies arrest 2 Georgia men in I-77 traffic stop, seize kilo of cocaine

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

CHESTER

Deputies in Chester arrested two Georgia men and seized more than a kilogram of cocaine Monday, according to jail and police records.

In a traffic stop Monday afternoon on Interstate 77, near mile marker 55, officers with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office traffic interdiction team found the drugs, said Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse.

Moses Pinkard, 40; and Courtney Jamal Clinton, 30, both are jailed without bond on felony cocaine trafficking charges of over 400 grams, according to Sprouse and Chester County jail records.

Both men are from Georgia, Sprouse said.

The drugs have a minimum value of $32,000 if sold as a unit, but would be worth far more if cut into smaller packages and sold at the street level, Sprouse said.

A conviction for felony trafficking of a weight over 400 grams carries a mandatory 25 years in prison.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died

Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died 1:53

Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died
Rock Hill man, 25, accused of murder in death of South Pointe student asks for bond 1:28

Rock Hill man, 25, accused of murder in death of South Pointe student asks for bond
Family of 17-year-old Rock Hill student killed in shooting: 'Our hearts are broken' 2:19

Family of 17-year-old Rock Hill student killed in shooting: 'Our hearts are broken'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos