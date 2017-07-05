2 accused of assaulting Rock Hill restaurant employees while kids sat in the car

Two people were arrested by the York County Sheriff’s Office and accused of assaulting employees at 72 Wings and Things in Rock Hill while their children were in the car.
Kwadonte Dajour Lewis, 25, and Precious Aiesha Smith, 28, both of Fort Mill, were arrested Tuesday at a Circle K store, according to a sheriff’s office report. Lewis was arrested while pumping gas, and Smith, who was identified as his girlfriend, “was able to make it out of the back door of the store and into a nearby motel,” the report says.
Smith was located and arrested with the help of Fort Mill units, the report says.
The owner of 72 Wings and Things said Smith and Lewis were former employees, and that they had been fired Friday “after it was found that they had been taking food home without permission,” the report says.
Lewis was given his last paycheck, but was unable to cash it on Saturday because banks were closed, the report says. The owner said he spoke to Lewis over the phone and “offered to give him $200 cash and the rest on a check to help him out due to the banks being closed,” the report says.
The report says Lewis and Smith arrived at the restaurant Saturday morning and began threatening empoyees.
“They also tore phones off the wall and took employees’ cell phones to prevent them from calling 911,” the report says.
Deputies responded to a report of an assault at the restaurant at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday.
The owner said Lewis yelled at him while the owner was holding his 4-year-old son and that Lewis shoved and threatened both of them, the report says.
Deputies said Lewis punched two televisions, shattering the screens, and that he ripped one television off the wall and threw it onto the floor, the report says.
Smith had a verbal altercation with an employee, the report says, and when a second employee tried to intervene, Smith shoved her to the floor.
Smith unhooked the office phone from the wall and took employee files for herself, Lewis and the owner, the report says.
Employees told deputies that Smith and Lewis fled in their blue Lincoln Town Car, with their three children in the backseat without seatbelts, the report says.
Employees said Smith threatened to “come to (the owner’s) residence tonight to harm him and his family,” the report says.
Deputies said the business and employee residences were placed on a property check.
72 Wings and Things reported a laptop and two Samsung tablets stolen, the report says.
Lewis and Smith were each charged with assault and battery, criminal conspiracy, strong arm robbery, petit larceny, malicious injury to personal property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Lewis was charged with an additional count of assault and battery.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
