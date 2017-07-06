Crime

Clover woman arrested in June assault, kidnapping

By Hannah Smoot

YORK COUNTY

A Clover woman was arrested Monday morning in connection with a June 18 assault.

Jennifer Lynn Dale, 25, is accused of taking part in an assault where three men entered a Clover house with shotguns and forced residents outside and to their knees, demanding money and a gun, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

Denareay Morshon Pendergrass, 24, was arrested Monday as well, and Kejuan Dye, 24, and Darron Adams, 24, were arrested June 20.

One man at the house had a head injury, and a boy had a minor abrasion on his arm, deputies said. The injured man was transported to Piedmont Medical Center. The boy said he had been awakened by someone hitting him with a gun, the report says.

The boy’s mother told deputies she was awakened by the commotion and saw Dale in her bedroom with a shotgun, the report says.

Dale’s sister was also at the house, and told deputies she saw Dale drive away from the house in her red Acura ATL, the report says.

An uninjured resident told deputies that three armed men came in the house wearing hoods, masks and gloves and demanded a .45-caliber chrome plated pistol. The uninjured resident said at one point, someone fired a shot into the floor and later, fired another into the air, the report says.

Witnesses said they knew the four suspects and heard them planning to get the gun, which had been given to the injured man to hold for a monetary loan.

Dale has been charged with three counts of kidnapping, two counts of attempted murder, assault and batter, possession of weapon during violent crime, discharging firearms into a dwelling and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

