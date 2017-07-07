Lancaster County man charged with sharing child porn on social media

A Lancaster County man has been arrested and charged with sharing child pornography on social media, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
James Thomas Lee Martin, 26, of Heath Springs was arrested June 30 on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to state attorney general Alan Wilson. The felony offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, as well as the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, made the arrest.
Investigators say Martin was involved in a previous investigation with a minor victim, which led to the discovery of images of child pornography they say he distributed via social media.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
