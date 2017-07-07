Rifle, nearly 700 rounds of ammo stolen from Rock Hill police vehicle

A rifle and almost 700 rounds of rifle ammunition were stolen from a locked Rock Hill police car Wednesday.
The car was parked at a residence and the person who drives the vehicle was out of town on vacation, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.
Police reponded to a report of breaking and entering at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The complainant was asleep at the residence and said she didn’t hear anything, the report says.
The car’s front passenger window was smashed and a Colt brand M-4 rifle was taken from a locked rack in the car, the report says.
Rock Hill police spokesperson Capt. Mark Bollinger said it’s acceptable practice for officers to leave a rifle in the locked rack of a patrol car.
About 30 rifle magazines belonging to the city of Rock Hill were also stolen. The magazines contained about 690 rounds of rifle ammunition, the report says.
This case is still open.
