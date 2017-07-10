Crime

July 10, 2017 11:46 AM

York County Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in multiple armed robberies

LAKE WYLIE

The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in multiple robberies.

The sheriff’s office reported one attempted robbery and one armed robbery Sunday night at two convenience stores off S.C. Highway 49 in Lake Wylie. The robberies happened around 3:30 a.m.

Sheriff’s public information officer Trent Faris said law enforcement officials believe the suspect also is tied to four previous armed robberies and attempted armed robberies. The suspect’s vehicle is possibly a gold Chrysler Sebring, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Anyone with information should call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.

