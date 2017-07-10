Rock Hill woman accused of burglary, assault and battery

A Rock Hill woman was recently arrested after a man accused her of entering his Eden Terrace home with a knife, while children were swimming outside, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Dana Lynn Harmon, 46, was arrested just after 9:10 p.m. Thursday and transported to Piedmont Medical Center, the report says. Harmon has been charged with burglary and assault and battery.
The man told officers his children and their friends from next door were swimming at his house while he and his wife were at the neighbor’s house. The man said his son told him an unknown woman entered the house and was screaming uncontrollably, the report says. The man who lived in the house ran back and confronted the woman, the report says.
The man told police officers when he got to his house he saw a woman with a kitchen knife, stabbing the kitchen refrigerator and she turned to point the knife toward him, the report says.
Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress. The report said when police officers arrived, they found the man holding the woman, later identified as Harmon, in a choke hold.
The police report says Harmon would not respond to verbal commands, so officers used force to detain her.
Another woman told officers that her daughter said Harmon “smacked her in the face” while she was swimming, but the children were able to escape, the report says.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments