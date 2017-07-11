Identity thief bought 4 vehicles, one in Rock Hill, with N.C. woman’s info

Someone used a North Carolina woman’s identity to purchase a truck at the Burns Chevrolet Car Dealership on Cherry Road, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
The person has bought four vehicles in four jurisdictions with the same stolen identity, a sheriff’s office report says.
The report shows the suspect bought a 2017 red Chevrolet Silverado, a value of about $46,500, at about 7 p.m. June 7.
The fraudulent purchase was reported to the sheriff’s office Friday and was discovered through “multiple dealerships communication as well as an open investigation that the Rock Hill City Police Department has involving the same type of incident (same suspect),” the report states.
Surveillance video from the date had already expired from the system. OnStar was called to track the vehicle, but they only track dealership cars for 30 days, the report says.
