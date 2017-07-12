York County Sheriff’s Office still searching for suspect in multiple armed robberies

The York County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man wanted in connection with six attempted robberies and armed robberies — two on Sunday night.
The sheriff’s office reported one attempted robbery and one armed robbery Sunday night at two Kangaroo Express convenience stores and gas stations off S.C. 49 in Lake Wylie.
The Kangaroo Express at 4568 Charlotte Highway reported an attempted robbery at about 2:30 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office report.
The employee told a deputy the store had recently been robbed, so he had been instructed to keep the door locked. He said the same suspect who robbed the store came back but wasn’t able to get in.
While the deputy was on that scene, an armed robbery report was made at another Kangaroo Express at 4044 Charlotte Highway at 2:38 a.m., the report says.
The clerk at the second store said a man came into the store wearing a black hoodie and a bandana covering his face, the report says.
The clerk said the suspect told him “not to move or he would shoot him,” the report states.
The suspect had something in his hand, but the clerk told the deputy he wasn’t sure if it was a gun.
The suspect took about $40 from the cash register, the report says.
Officers called in forensics and K-9 units. The K-9 unit tracked the suspect to the BBQ Pit nearby, where officers believe the suspect got in a car, the report says.
The suspect’s vehicle is possibly a gold Chrysler Sebring, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.
