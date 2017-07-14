Osborne
Man charged with taking gun into workplace, York police say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

YORK

A man has been charged in connection with an incident where someone reportedly carried a gun into the workplace, according to the York Police Department.

Kenneth Calvin Osborne has been charged with assault and battery, unlawful carrying of a weapon and pointing and presenting a firearm.

York police responded Thursday night to a report of a man with a gun at a business on Railroad Avenue at around 11:11 p.m., Police Chief Andy Robinson said. Robinson said the manager told officers Osborne, an employee, got in an argument with another employee. One employee then went to his car and brought a handgun inside. The manager said he called the police.

Osborne left the business in a white sedan.

York police went to Osborne’s house, where they saw him run away, Robinson said. York police called K-9 units in and Osborne was taken into custody about two and a half hours later.

