Rock Hill man left children alone at home with no power to see girlfriend, police say

A Rock Hill man was charged Wednesday after police said he left his children alone in a house without power while he visited his girlfriend.
Rock Hill police responded to a well-being check at about 10:30 p.m. at McDow Drive, according to a report.
Police said the children were in the house alone, and the power had been out since Wednesday morning. The children told the police their father, Timothy Tyrone Owens, 49, was at his girlfriend’s house, the report says.
Officer said the house was filled with insects, the report says.
Police called Owens, who returned home. Owens told police he called the kids’ grandmother to watch them several times, but she didn’t pick up, the report says.
Owens was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. The children were placed in emergency protective custody, and later released to their grandmother, the report says.
No further information was available on the report.
