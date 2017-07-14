Crime

Six guns and drone stolen from Rock Hill house, deputies say

ROCK HILL

Six guns and a drone were stolen from a Rock Hill home Wednesday, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.

The victim told police someone broke into his Ellis Pond Drive home sometime between midnight and 10 a.m. Wednesday, the report says.

The victim told police three semi-automatic shotguns, two pump shotguns, one 30.06 rifle and a Typhoon Q5004L drone were missing, the report says.

Police said the back door appeared to be forced open and the glass was smashed. There was a brick on the kitchen counter, blood on the ground, an open liquor bottle and an empty cup by the door, the report says.

The victim told police four firearms were taken from the guest bedroom closet and two were taken from his bedroom, the report says.

