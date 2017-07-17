Rock Hill mom had daughter steal clothes from Galleria mall, police say

A Rock Hill woman had her daughter steal more than $1,400 worth of clothes from the Rock Hill Galleria mall, according to police.
Rock Hill police say Kimberly Ann Lynch, 28, helped her daughter shoplift merchandise from Belk, JCPenney and Walmart before they were caught July 14, according to a police report.
The Rock Hill police report states that officers responded to Belk in reference to two shoplifters in custody. A store associate told police the suspects entered a dressing room, packed a backpack full of clothing and then left in separate directions, the report says.
Store personnel found more than $500 worth of Belk clothing in the backpack, the report states.
The daughter told police she was the one stealing the clothing and that her mother had nothing to do with the theft, the report says.
Police said they found a reported $133.33 worth of clothes stolen from Walmart and $802.50 in clothing stolen from JCPenney in Lynch’s car, according to the report.
Lynch, who had a 3-month-old baby in her custody, was charged with shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police say. The baby was released to the mother.
Police say Lynch has a previous conviction for shoplifting on July 14, 2013.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments