Crime

July 17, 2017 5:17 PM

Lancaster County police seek help finding suspects in mutiple car break-ins

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

LANCASTER

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is looking for at least two suspects in several car break-ins over the weekend.

The break-ins were in the areas off Regency Park Road and Harrisburg Road, police say. All the vehicles were unlocked.

The suspects may have been driving a tan Lincoln, police say. The sheriff’s office does not have the make or model of the car.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from photos of them trying to break into a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-274-6372 or e-mail a tip to www.midlandcrimestoppers.com.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

