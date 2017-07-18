Police searching for suspect in Rock Hill robberies

Police in Rock Hill are searching for a man in connection with at least two robberies Saturday morning.
Police responded to an attempted robbery at a QT gas station on Cherry Road around 4:55 a.m. and a robbery at Kangaroo Express on South Herlong Avenue at about 5 a.m, according to Rock Hill Police Department reports.
A clerk at QT said the suspect tried to buy a candy bar, then lunged over the counter and said “give me the money,” when the cash register was opened, the report says.
The suspect fled in a gray pick up truck believed to be a Nissan Frontier when the clerk shut the register and another customer came in the store, the report says.
The Kangaroo Express clerk said the suspect ordered a Black and Mild cigarette and paid with cash. When she opened the cash register, the suspect reached over and grabbed $25 from the drawer, the report says.
This case is still active.
