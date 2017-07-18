Crime

July 18, 2017 12:08 PM

Rock Hill homeowners tell police they woke up to find bullet holes in their home

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill police found seven bullet holes in an Autumn Breeze Court home Monday night, according to a police department report.

The homeowners told police they were woken by a picture falling from the wall, then found several bullet holes through their bedroom walls, the report says.

Police responded to the home at about midnight.

Officers found seven holes from bullets that traveled through the garage door and the back wall of the garage into the bedroom, where the homeowners were sleeping, the report says.

This case is still active.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond 0:24

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond
Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died 1:53

Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died
Rock Hill man, 25, accused of murder in death of South Pointe student asks for bond 1:28

Rock Hill man, 25, accused of murder in death of South Pointe student asks for bond

View More Video