Rock Hill homeowners tell police they woke up to find bullet holes in their home

Rock Hill police found seven bullet holes in an Autumn Breeze Court home Monday night, according to a police department report.
The homeowners told police they were woken by a picture falling from the wall, then found several bullet holes through their bedroom walls, the report says.
Police responded to the home at about midnight.
Officers found seven holes from bullets that traveled through the garage door and the back wall of the garage into the bedroom, where the homeowners were sleeping, the report says.
This case is still active.
