Police say 2 tried to rob Chester Waffle House, down the street from sheriff’s office

A Rock Hill man and a York woman are jailed without bond after being accused of trying to rob a Chester Waffle House, located down the street from the county sheriff’s office.
The two fled from the scene of the crime, toward the sheriff’s office, and were caught between the Waffle House and the county jail, where they are charaged with multiple felonies.
The couple held a gun at the camera at the Waffle House on the J.A Cochran Bypass in Chester around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, and were planning to rob the restaurant with a rifle and handgun before fleeing, arrest warrants allege.
No one was hurt at the Waffle House; employees at the restaurant called police to say an armed man was in the parking lot.
The couple was caught in a traffic stop at the intersection of Dawson Drive and Vance Street, between the crime scene and where the bypass ends at S.C. 72 and turns into Dawson Drive. The sheriff’s office is located on Dawson Drive.
Deputies found the rifle and several other guns, a police report shows.
Charged were Charles Henry Burns, 33, of Rock Hill; and Akyra Samon Castle, 25, of York.
Burns, who is a convicted felon, according to arrest warrants, is charged with attempted armed robbery, conspiracy and four weapons felonies, jail and police records show.
Castle faces armed robbery, conspiracy and two weapons charges.
