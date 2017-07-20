Reginald Herman Finney
July 20, 2017 10:58 AM

Police arrest man, 56, in armed robbery of Rock Hill pharmacy

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill police have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with the April armed robbery of a local pharmacy.

Reginald Herman Finney is charged with armed robbery.

Around 2:03 p.m. April 3, police responded to the Rite Aid on Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill.

A woman told police that an unknown man came into the pharmacy on April 3 and handed her a note that stated: “We have been following you, give me all the oxycodone and do not trip the silence alarm to alert law enforcement,” a Rock Hill police report states.

The woman told police she handed the suspect a bag of hydrocodone and oxycodone pills, the report says. The man then left the store, the report says.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

