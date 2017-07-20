Police arrest man, 56, in armed robbery of Rock Hill pharmacy

Rock Hill police have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with the April armed robbery of a local pharmacy.
Reginald Herman Finney is charged with armed robbery.
Around 2:03 p.m. April 3, police responded to the Rite Aid on Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill.
A woman told police that an unknown man came into the pharmacy on April 3 and handed her a note that stated: “We have been following you, give me all the oxycodone and do not trip the silence alarm to alert law enforcement,” a Rock Hill police report states.
The woman told police she handed the suspect a bag of hydrocodone and oxycodone pills, the report says. The man then left the store, the report says.
