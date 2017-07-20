Missing Clover man found dead after week of searching

A missing Clover man was found dead Wednesday afternoon of an apparent suicide after almost a week of searching, according to Charlotte police.
Michael “Randy” McFalls Sr., 52, was found in his truck at the Hearst Tower in Charlotte, according to family.
He had been missing since July 13 when he didn’t return home after leaving work in Charlotte.
McFalls reportedly told his wife he was on his way home around 4:30 p.m., but never showed up.
McFalls was last seen leaving work in the 3900 block of Stuart Andrews Boulevard in Charlotte.
His nephew Justin McFalls said Randy was the rock of the family.
“He was a good man,” he said. “Nobody saw it coming or knows the reason why. He always had a smile on his face.”
