Woman whose black-eyed mugshot went viral after Lancaster standoff released

The Lancaster woman with black tattooed eyes whose mugshot went viral in April following a SWAT standoff received probation when she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Morgan Varn, 24, who was assisted by York County deputies with the birth of her child in 2015 in Fort Mill, pleaded guilty to strong armed robbery late Thursday. She had been charged in April with kidnapping, armed robbery and malicious damage to property.

Varn’s booking photo, with black eyes and facial and neck tattoos, became an internet phenomeon after it was released by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The picture received mention in publications including the Daily Mail of England, the New York Daily News and others. Some news outlets called the image “haunting” and “terrifying.”

Hollywood Life said the Internet “freaked out” after the picture went worldwide.

Under a plea deal prosecutors offered Varn for strong armed robbery, she could be sentenced to probation under South Carolina’s youthful offender program.

“Given the facts and circumstances surrounding this case, this was the most appropriate resolution concerning her involvement,” said prosecutor Russell Parker, 6th Circuit assistant solicitor.

Varn had no previous criminal record, Parker said. A three-year prison sentence was suspended for Varn with three years of probation, Parker said.

Varn and another man, Jonathan Mikael Robinson, were arrested after the standoff involving deputies and a SWAT team in the Indian Land community in northern Lancaster County.

Robinson’s case is still pending, said Parker.

Varn had been jailed without bond since her arrest. She had been scheduled for a bond hearing Friday before the plea deal was reached late Thursday in court in Lancaster.

Sixth Circuit Public Defender Mike Lifsey, Varn’s lawyer, said that the plea deal and probation sentence are the right resolution for the case.