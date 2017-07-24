Lexington dad drops his car at Walmart service shop – and leaves baby strapped in

A Lexington man was charged with child abuse after leaving a baby inside a car that he dropped off to be serviced, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Ca Mvuh, 48, left his 8-month-old daughter strapped in her car seat Sunday afternoon when he exited his car and handed the keys to a technician at the tire and lube center of the Walmart in Red Bank, according to Lexington County deputies.

“We estimate the baby was in the parked car for about 90 minutes before a store employee discovered her,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “It was a blistering hot July day with temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, in the mid to upper 90s. We’re very glad to hear this child is going to be fine.”

Koon said Lexington County EMTs evaluated the child at the store but did not transport her. Mvuh had been shopping in the Walmart and returned to the tire and lube center after the child was out of the car and receiving medical attention, investigators said.

Mvuh is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing. Under South Carolina law, he faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.