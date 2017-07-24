Fort Mill man tossed bags of marijuana out car window during chase, deputies say

A Fort Mill man who led police on a chase while throwing marijuana out the window of his SUV claimed York County deputies had no right to arrest him because he was a “sovereign citizen,” according to police reports.
Vencenzo Green II, 28, led deputies on the pursuit from outside York to near Rock Hill shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, states an incident report from the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Green told officers that he may be a “sovereign citizen” so “no one” has the authority to arrest him, the report says.
Police decided otherwise.
Green was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, driving with a suspended license and failure to return a suspended license.
Deputies also charged Green with two counts of littering for throwing marijuana out of the Toyota 4Runner he was driving during the pursuit, records show.
While on McConnells Highway, police said Green threw bags out of the window, according to deputies. The pursuit went to a convenience store on S.C. 72 south of Rock Hill before Green stopped, reports say.
During a search of the vehicle, police found marijuana, plastic baggies and a digital scale, the report said. Officers later found bags of marijuana that they believed had been thrown from the car during the pursuit, officers said.
Green was released on $11,810 bond after his arrest, York County jail officers said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
