2 shot in Lancaster robbery attempt, 4 suspects fled and still uncaught, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

July 26, 2017 8:23 AM

LANCASTER

Two people were shot late Tuesday in Lancaster in what police said was an attempted robbery.

The two men, whose names have not been released, were wounded around 9 p.m. when four men approached them as they worked on a car in a fronty yard in the 800 block of Woodland Drive, said Chief Scott Grant of the Lancaster Police Department. One of the men is in critical condition. The other suffered injuries that are not life threatening, Grant said.

Police have made no arrests but investigators continue to work the case.

However, Grant said in a statement that the suspects may have been traveling in a dark colored sedan that was found parked on Pine Street in Lancaster. Pine Street intersects Woodland Drive north of downtown Lancaster near Springs Memorial Hospital.

Police are seeking information from the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 803-283-3313.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

