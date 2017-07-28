Pedestrian charged with public intoxication after being hit by car in Chester County

A pedestrian whom police said was intoxicated was charged Friday after he crossed the road and was hit by an SUV in Chester County.
The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on S.C. 9 in rural Chester County, near Interstate 77, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Sean Joseph Ashwell, 32, of Gastonia, N.C. was the pedestrian involved in the collision with a driver from Richburg, Miller said. Ashwell improperly crossed the road while under the influence and was charged with public intoxication, Miller said.
Ashwell’s condition late Friday was unavailable.
Comments