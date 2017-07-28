Lancaster County man accused in beer theft, 2 home burglary cases

A 53-year-old Kershaw man who was initially charged with stealing beer now also faces home burglary charges, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Lindsey Faile faces two counts of burglary first-degree and one count of shoplifting third in crimes earlier this month in the Kershaw-Heath Springs area, according to police.
On July 19, a Dollar General employee on South Hampton Street in Kershaw reported a white a male grabbed an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and ran out of the store, leaving in a red sport utility vehicle, the report says.
The incident was caught on video, and Faile was arrested at his residence the next day, the report says
Two other burglaries, on July 13 and 14, also were linked to Faile, the release says. A deputy found a side door had been forced open at a Kershaw home July 14, the report says. The owner is remodeling the home, and tools and fixtures valued at $2,225 were missing from the home, the report states.
The same day, someone was reported entering through a window at a Heath Springs home, which had an alarm system and dog inside, deputies said. The owner was not home at the time, and nothing was reported missing, the report says.
Bond was set at $20,000 on the shoplifting charge and was denied on the burglary charges, the release states.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283- 3388, or Crime Stoppers at 888-274- 6372 or email crimestopperssc.com.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069
Comments