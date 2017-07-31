Crime

One jailed, one sought in connection with Fort Mill sex assault, kidnapping

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

July 31, 2017 2:32 PM

FORT MILL

Police in Fort Mill have arrested one man and charged another, who is being sought, in connection with an alleged kidnapping and forcible sexual assault.

Fort Mill officers were dispatched to Carolinas Medical center in Pineville, N.C., just over the North Carolina state line July 16, an incident report shows.

Elliott Leigh Wallace, 21, of Fort Mill, is being held at the York County jail under $100,00 bond on charges of first degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping, jail records show. Wallace was charged Friday, police and jail records show.

Fort Mill officers have arrest warrants against Kyle Wentworth, 20, also of Fort Mill, but have not yet taken Wentworth in custody, said Maj. Bryan Zachary, spokesman for the Fort Mill Police Department.

The incident is not a stranger abduction, but an situation where the alleged victim knew at least one of her assailants, Zachary said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

