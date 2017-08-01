Two teens charged in Rock Hill armed robbery, police seek other suspects

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old juvenile are charged with armed robbery in connection with a Rock Hill burglary.
Rock Hill officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an armed robbery off Annafrel Street.
Johnathan Page, 18, and a juvenile, who is not named in the police report, are charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary.
A 17-year-old boy told police he was in his room playing video games when six men broke into the front door of his home, went into his bedroom and assaulted him, according to a report.
The boy told police the suspects stole backpacks, shoes, a sword and other items before fleeing the scene, the report states.
Officers found two males in the 700 block of North Confederate Avenue that matched the description provided by the boy.
Earlier that day, three women went to the same house and attempted to fight the teen, a report shows. Police also arrested one woman, Barbara Ann Blake, 37, who is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
The teenager’s mother used a bat to try to get the women off her property, a report states. The mother told police Blake pulled a black pistol from her purse and pointed it at her.
Police viewed cell phone video, which shows Blake pulling a gun from her purse and pointing it at the mother, the report states.
The case remains under investigation and police are working to identify additional suspects.
