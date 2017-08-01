Crime

She yelled at him for tailgating in Lake Wylie. He pulled out a gun.

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

August 01, 2017 5:23 PM

Lake Wylie

A woman told York County Sheriff’s Office deputies a Lake Wylie man pulled a gun on her after she yelled at him for tailgating, according to a report.

The woman said another driver was riding too close to her car on Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and she was afraid he was going to cause an accident, the report says.

The man was driving a gray Dodge Ram 1500, the report says.

The woman said the car “stopped right on her bumper” at the intersection of highways 274 and 49, so she got out of her car and approached the Dodge, the report says.

The woman told deputies she yelled at the driver, who pointed a gun at her and told her to get back in her car, the report says.

The woman got back in her car and wrote down his license plate number, the report says.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster

2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster 0:56

2-year-old boy fatally shot in Lancaster
Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond 0:24

Body of missing Lancaster County man found in pond
Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died 1:53

Vigil for murdered Rock Hill teen attracts hundreds at park where he died

View More Video