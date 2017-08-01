She yelled at him for tailgating in Lake Wylie. He pulled out a gun.

A woman told York County Sheriff’s Office deputies a Lake Wylie man pulled a gun on her after she yelled at him for tailgating, according to a report.
The woman said another driver was riding too close to her car on Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and she was afraid he was going to cause an accident, the report says.
The man was driving a gray Dodge Ram 1500, the report says.
The woman said the car “stopped right on her bumper” at the intersection of highways 274 and 49, so she got out of her car and approached the Dodge, the report says.
The woman told deputies she yelled at the driver, who pointed a gun at her and told her to get back in her car, the report says.
The woman got back in her car and wrote down his license plate number, the report says.
No arrests have been made in this case.
