Crime

York County deputies seek help solving case of nearly $20K stolen from car

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

August 03, 2017 3:54 PM

YORK

The York County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information to help solve a July 7 breaking and entering case in York, where more than $19,500 was stolen from a vehicle.

Deputies said someone broke into a vehicle parked at Ben’s Country Store, off Lincoln Road in York, and stole the money.

The person of interest drives a newer model silver Toyota Camry, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the office.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.

Visit the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page for more information.

