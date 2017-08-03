York County deputies seek help solving case of nearly $20K stolen from car

The York County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information to help solve a July 7 breaking and entering case in York, where more than $19,500 was stolen from a vehicle.
Deputies said someone broke into a vehicle parked at Ben’s Country Store, off Lincoln Road in York, and stole the money.
The person of interest drives a newer model silver Toyota Camry, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the office.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.
Visit the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page for more information.
