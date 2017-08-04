Man arrested for assault and robbery after donating plasma in Rock Hill

A man was arrested after giving plasma Thursday in Rock Hill in connection with previous charges of assault and battery and strong arm robbery, according to Rock Hill Police Department reports.
Omar Thompson, 36, had two warrants for his arrest and was donating plasma at CSL Plasma on Cherry Road, the report says.
A man told police Thompson physically assaulted him in the restroom of the Valero convenience store at about 1:47 p.m. Monday, the report says.
The man said Thompson continued to hit him as he left the restroom and stole $240 from him, the report says. EMS responded to the scene and treated the man’s injuries.
The report says the robbery took place through punching and kicking.
Police responded to CSL Plasma at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday after a report that Thompson was there donating plasma, the report says. Officers said Thompson had “come to the window of the business several times and look out of the window as if he knew of police presence outside but did not want to exit.”
The report says officers entered the business and made eye contact with Thompson, who “began to move rapidly toward the rear exit.” Thompson ran outside and officers followed.
Officers said Thompson struggled to get away from police and complied with orders when an officer placed a Taser on his side, the report says.
Thompson has been charged with assault and battery, strong arm robbery and resisting police.
