Lancaster man charged in string of property crimes

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with 11 property crimes committed during June, July and August, according to a media release.
Christopher David Sims, 25, of Lancaster, was arrested Wednesday around 2:45 a.m. after a homeowner on Country Club Drive reported someone running away after tripping the motion alarm of the carport. The homeowner also reported a red Honda parked in their neighbor’s driveway, the release says.
Deputies arrested Sims, who had been driving the Honda, at the scene after discovering the car had been reported stolen July 27.
The release says investigators working on other larcenies in the area were able to connect Sims to at least five other incidents.
Sims is charged with allegedly stealing tools from local garages, including a chainsaw, two push lawn mowers, several blowers and several trimmers. The release says Sims pawned most of the items at a single pawn shop for about $365.
Sims has been charged with receiving stolen goods, burglary third degree, five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, two counts of petit larceny and two counts of burglary second degree, according to the release.
He is in custody at the Lancaster County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
Sheriff Barry Faile said most of the items were recovered. A blower stolen from a home being repaired on Pageland Highway has not yet been located.
“This was quite a string of property crimes, and we are happy we got it stopped,” Faile said in the release. “We are also glad that just about all the stolen items were located and will be returned to the victims.”
