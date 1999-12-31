Fort Mill police release drawing of armed robbery suspect

Fort Mill police have released a composite drawing of a teen wanted for a July 25 armed robbery.
Police said the teen, 15 to 18 years old, robbed a Fort Mill woman at gunpoint at her Walden Park Drive home.
The suspect told the woman to go into her home, said Maj. Bryan Zachary with Fort Mill Police Department. Once inside, the suspect demanded money, Zachary said.
The suspect stole a small amount of cash, jewelry, electronics and a cell phone, then took the victim’s car keys and drove off in her car, Zachary said.
Police found the stolen vehicle nearby on Yorktown Street, and a witness told police the suspect got out of the car and into a white station wagon or SUV, Zachary said.
Zachary said the suspect is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with short curly hair.
Anyone with information should call Fort Mill police at 803-547-2022.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments