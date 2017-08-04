Third suspect arrested, denied bond in Lancaster street shooting posted on Facebook

The third suspect in a Lancaster shooting in July, which was posted on Facebook, is now in custody without bond.
Foresio Jones, 24, turned himself in late Thursday after local, state and federal police had sought Jones since the shooting. Jones allegedly shot a female victim, then fled. Police said a Facebook posting shortly thereafter showed another man firing at Jones in a getaway car.
The woman survived the shooting.
Bond for Jones was denied Friday. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement that, with Jones in custody, detectives are closer to wrapping up the case but other charges may be pending.
The incident started with an argument then fight among several women at a home on Melton Park Circle, police said in July, when two other suspects were charged.
Lewis Johnson Jr., 19, is accused of firing at the Lexus as it left the scene, deputies said when Johnson was arrested. Johnson is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He remains jailed without bond, court and police records show.
Police also discovered a Glock .40-caliber pistol, which Johnson allegedly used. Investigators searched the apartment of Zion Malik Twitty after the shooting and found a Glock .40-caliber pistol with a 30-round magazine hidden in a couch, a written statement from the sheriff’s office states. Twitty, 18, is charged with possession of stolen pistol.
