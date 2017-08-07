One dead in Monday Clover stabbing, police say

A person stabbed Monday morning in Clover has died, said Randy Grice, Clover Police Department chief.
Police were called by EMS around 12:30 a.m. Monday to Cloverleaf Drive, where a Hispanic male was found with a knife wound to his chest. Grice said.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The man was sent by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, but did not survive, Grice said.
Detectives and crime scene investigators responded and the investigation continues, but no arrests have been made.
Check back for updates.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments