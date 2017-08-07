Rock Hill man on probation for domestic violence charged in beating, kidnapping

A Rock Hill man on probation for domestic violence was charged with domestic violence and kidnapping after the mother of his children claimed he beat her and kept from leaving the home, police said.
Antonio Lamont Crockett, 42, was charged Friday. The woman told police she was slammed on cement into unconsciousness and that she later hid on a school playground after escaping, a Rock Hill Police Department report says. Crockett is being held at the York County jail without bond.
Crockett pleaded guilty in May to felony domestic violence and was sentenced three years of probation, court and police records show. A seven-year prison sentence was suspended.
The female victim told police that around 2 a.m. Friday, she and Crockett argued, and that he threw her on the ground by her hair and repeatedly hit her in the face, the report says.
Crockett kept the woman from leaving the home for two hours, she told police. When she was able to leave, Crockett followed her and slammed her into unconsciousness along a sidewalk, the woman told police.
The woman told police that she woke up to Crockett dragging her by her hair, and that she was able to flee again and hide at a nearby school.
Police were alerted and the woman was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
Police had warrants for Crockett’s arrest later Friday at a business on Cherry Road and arrested him on charges of domestic violence and kidnapping.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
