Rock Hill police respond to reported domestic case, cite man for neglect of 3 dogs

Police in Rock Hill responded to a report of a domestic dispute Friday, but ended up citing one person after three pit bull mixes were found without clean water or food, police reports show.
Ben Kiser Massey, 39, was cited for a violation of Rock Hill city dog abuse law. Bones could be seen under the fur of all three dogs, according to the incident report.
Two officers were on the scene on Scoggins Street in Rock Hill for the domestic call when a third officer arrived, the report said. Police found the three dogs “in poor living conditions,” the report states.
A puppy had only murky, unclean water and was in a cage so small that it had to sit in its feces, police said.
A second, larger brown dog, tied to a wooden post by a heavy chain, also had “dirty water” with green discoloration and white particles in it, officers said. Massey told police he uses that dog to guard a shed, the report said.
A third dog, called “Girl,” was connected to a kennel but had no access to enter the kennel, police said. That dog had no water and had to climb over wood and junk when trying to move around, officers said.
