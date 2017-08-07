Duo claims their Rock Hill bar ran out of beer, so they solved the problem

A couple in Rock Hill Sunday morning stole 21 cases of Bud Light beer and a carton of Newport cigarettes after claiming to store clerks their bar ran out of beer.
In the incident around 1:30 a.m Sunday at the Circle K on Celanese Road, employees told officers that a man and a woman loaded the beer into the back of a truck and told the employees that “he ran a bar and that he ran out of beer,” a Rock Hill police report shows.
An employee confronted the man about paying for the beer before loading it, and the man told employees that his wallet was in the truck.
The man then sped off with the 252 beers valued at $263, and a carton of Newports that retail at the store for $54.79.
Detectives have been assigned the case but have not yet made any arrests.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
