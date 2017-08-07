Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of a Wayne County judge accused of trying to bribe an FBI agent with two cases of Bud Light to get text messages from his wife’s phone.
Crime

Duo claims their Rock Hill bar ran out of beer, so they solved the problem

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

August 07, 2017 12:50 PM

ROCK HILL

A couple in Rock Hill Sunday morning stole 21 cases of Bud Light beer and a carton of Newport cigarettes after claiming to store clerks their bar ran out of beer.

In the incident around 1:30 a.m Sunday at the Circle K on Celanese Road, employees told officers that a man and a woman loaded the beer into the back of a truck and told the employees that “he ran a bar and that he ran out of beer,” a Rock Hill police report shows.

An employee confronted the man about paying for the beer before loading it, and the man told employees that his wallet was in the truck.

The man then sped off with the 252 beers valued at $263, and a carton of Newports that retail at the store for $54.79.

Detectives have been assigned the case but have not yet made any arrests.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

