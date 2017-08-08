Rock Hill police say expectant mom about to give birth dropped meth in hospital

Police were called to the hospital at around 2:52 p.m. Monday for a report of found drugs, the report says.
The head nurse told police a small plastic bag fell from the woman’s purse while she was being pushed on a stretcher. The woman went to the hospital because she believed she was going into labor, the report says.
A bystander “attempted to call for EMS to tell them that they had dropped something, but were unable to,” the report says. Nurses secured the bag and called police.
Officers said the woman, who nurses said didn’t know the meth had been found or that police had been called, would be allowed to remain at the hospital to give birth, and would be released to the Rock Hill Police Department later, the report says.
The report says the bag held about 2.37 grams of meth and a warrant has been issued for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
