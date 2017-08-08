Rock Hill store employee fires gun after man tries to steal beer, police say

A Bob’s Food Mart employee fired a gun late Monday night after a man attempted to steal 18 packs of Bud Light beer, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.
Officers responded to the store at 1307 E. Main St. in Rock Hill at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday after a report of a gun being fired near Bob’s Food Market.
Police said Latavious Williams, 36, and Curtis Harris, 28, an employee of the store, were inside. Harris told officers that Williams had just stolen beer, the report says, while Williams told officers that Harris and his girlfriend, another store employee, had a gun.
Police found a .40-caliber shell casing accros the street from the food market, and a .40-caliber Highpoint pistol behind the store counter, the report says.
Harris’ girlfriend told police the gun belonged to her, police said.
Williams has been told not to return to Bob’s Food Mart before, the report says. He told officers he stole beer because “he wanted to go to jail,” the report says.
Harris told officers he fired the pistol into the ground, away from Williams, the report says.
Harris was cited for discharging a firearm within the city limits. Williams was issued citations for trespassing and shoplifting, the report says.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments