Crime

Rock Hill carjacker sentenced to prison in hit-and-run death of motorcyclist

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

August 09, 2017 11:30 AM

YORK

An accused Rock Hill carjacker pleaded guilty to felony hit and run in the death of a Rock Hill motorcylist in November and was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Joshua Moore, the motorcyclist, was killed Nov. 12, when he was hit by a stolen car driven by Gilverto Corniel, who police said fled from the scene.

Corniel’s girlfriend, Victoria Kistler, also fled; prosecutors said she leaped over the body of Moore. Moore was killed as his parents, following him on the road, watched.

Corniel pleaded guilty to felony hit and run and was sentenced to 18 years in prison by visiting Judge R. Ferrell Cothran.

Corniel apologized in court, saying, “I will never forgive myself . . . for the grief I have caused beautiful people.”

Prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence of 25 years.

Kistler is expected to appear in court shortly for sentencing.

Corniel was driving the stolen car when he ran over Moore at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Russell Street, then carjacked a Jeep from another person before driving away. Corniel and Kistler were arrested a week later, after a manhunt in both Carolinas.

Check back for updates.

