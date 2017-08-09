3 arrested in Rock Hill, 1 in Chester for attempted murder; shooter wanted

Four men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a June 25 attempted murder in Rock Hill, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.
A 20-year-old man was shot several times at about 10:30 p.m. June 25 on Walnut Street and was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte in critical condition, police told The Herald in June.
A neighbor, Jackie Williamson, told The Herald in June that she heard someone screaming out that he was being robbed and for someone to call the police.
“After that, I heard gunshots,” Williamson said.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
Malik Mccullough, Jamoris Watkins and Thomas Hagins were arrested at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday during the investigation of a hit and run on Saluda Street and Johnston Street in Rock Hill, the report says.
Theodore McClurkin was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday in Chester and transported to the Rock Hill Police Department, the report says.
McClurkin, Mccullough and Hagins were all charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.
Watkins was charged with obstruction of justice.
Capt. Mark Bollinger, public information officer for the police department, said investigators have identified the shooter in the June case, but won’t release the name.
Police are still searching for the shooter in the June 25 attempted murder, Bollinger said.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
