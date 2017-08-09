Fort Mill police charge 2nd suspect in July kidnapping, sex assault case

Fort Mill police have charged a second man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and forcible sexual assault.
Fort Mill officers were dispatched to Carolinas Medical Center in Pineville, N.C., on July 16, an incident report shows.
Kyle Morgan Wentworth, 21, of Fort Mill, is being held at the York County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
Elliott Leigh Wallace, 21, was charged July 28 with first-degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping. He is being held at the York County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Maj. Bryan Zachary, a Fort Mill police spokesman, said the 18-year-old victim knew both of her assailants.
