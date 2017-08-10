Man in camouflage mask snatches Walmart worker’s purse in Rock Hill

A worker at a Walmart in Rock Hill told police a man wearing a camouflage mask snatched her purse as she left work late Wednesday night.
The woman told officers the man grabbed her from behind as she was leaving work at about 11:35 p.m. and took her purse that had her $800 iPhone, credit cards and other items, a Rock Hill police report states.
The man ran to a waiting vehicle and fled, the woman told police.
A witness told police he saw the man grab the woman from behind, steal her belongings and physically push the woman.
Police were able to get a picture of the vehicle, described as a burgundy car with a broken tail light and tinted windows. Officers found the phone destroyed in a nearby intersection.
No arrests have been made.
