Man in camouflage mask snatches Walmart worker’s purse in Rock Hill

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

August 10, 2017 11:45 AM

ROCK HILL

A worker at a Walmart in Rock Hill told police a man wearing a camouflage mask snatched her purse as she left work late Wednesday night.

The woman told officers the man grabbed her from behind as she was leaving work at about 11:35 p.m. and took her purse that had her $800 iPhone, credit cards and other items, a Rock Hill police report states.

The man ran to a waiting vehicle and fled, the woman told police.

A witness told police he saw the man grab the woman from behind, steal her belongings and physically push the woman.

Police were able to get a picture of the vehicle, described as a burgundy car with a broken tail light and tinted windows. Officers found the phone destroyed in a nearby intersection.

No arrests have been made.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

