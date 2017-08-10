Expectant Rock Hill mom who dropped meth in hospital now in jail, police say

The Rock Hill woman who dropped a bag of meth in the hospital when she thought she was going into labor was arrested Tuesday – and is still pregnant, Rock Hill police spokesman Capt. Mark Bollinger said.
Melissa Dawn Dowd, 37, of Crystal Creek Drive, was brought to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill by an ambulance when she thought she was going into labor, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.
The head nurse of the labor and delivery department told police a small plastic bag fell from the woman’s clothes as she was pushed on a stretcher, the report says.
A bystander “attempted to call for EMS to tell them that they had dropped something, but were unable to,” the report says. Nurses secured the bag and called police.
The report says the bag held about 2.37 grams of meth.
Police arrived at the hospital at around 2:52 p.m. Monday, but decided to let Dowd have the baby in the hospital, the report says.
Dowd didn’t go into labor, and was released to police custody Tuesday still pregnant, Bollinger said.
Dowd is being held on a $2,000 bond and is charged with first-degree possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Comments