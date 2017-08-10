‘A millimeter from murder’ Chester youth, 17, vows in court to be ‘different person’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident Pause 1:13 Gun violence problem in Lancaster 2:25 Channing Tatum goes all Magic Mike with Statesville store clerk 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 2:10 Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality 0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 4:37 'Tell my family I love them:' SC police officer captures his own shooting on glasses' camera Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A 17-year-old Chester teen, Michael Cohen Jr., who was part of a home invasion where a woman was shot in a “millimeter from murder” incident, was sentenced to at least three years in prison Thursday. The victim survived a shot to the heart. Cohen was 16 in September 2016, when he and a second suspect who was 14 broke into her home near the Chester County Courthouse, where Cohen pleaded guilty, prosecutors said in court. Andrew Dys Adys@heraldonline.com

A 17-year-old Chester teen, Michael Cohen Jr., who was part of a home invasion where a woman was shot in a “millimeter from murder” incident, was sentenced to at least three years in prison Thursday. The victim survived a shot to the heart. Cohen was 16 in September 2016, when he and a second suspect who was 14 broke into her home near the Chester County Courthouse, where Cohen pleaded guilty, prosecutors said in court. Andrew Dys Adys@heraldonline.com